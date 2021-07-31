Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.05.
Shares of TXRH traded down $6.46 on Friday, reaching $92.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.60. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $110.75.
In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
