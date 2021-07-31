Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.05.

Shares of TXRH traded down $6.46 on Friday, reaching $92.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.60. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

