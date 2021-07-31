Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.55 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.65 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.