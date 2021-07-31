Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.55 billion.
Several analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.28.
Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.65 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.