TETRA Technologies (TTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

In other news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,625.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

