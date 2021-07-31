Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Tetra Tech updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.000 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.740 EPS.
NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.52. The stock had a trading volume of 247,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,726. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $85.91 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.
About Tetra Tech
Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.
