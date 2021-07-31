Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

TBNK opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $243.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.