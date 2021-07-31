Terex (NYSE:TEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Terex (NYSE:TEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 734,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,821. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.69. Terex has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

