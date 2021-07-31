Terex (NYSE:TEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Terex (NYSE:TEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%.
NYSE:TEX traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 734,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,821. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.69. Terex has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.
TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.
About Terex
Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.
Featured Story: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.