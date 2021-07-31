Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.75. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 37,030 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $25.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.43). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 320,800 shares in the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.