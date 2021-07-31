Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities research analysts at Summit Insights issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tenable in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year. Summit Insights has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Tenable stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -158.51 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.42.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 55,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tenable by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $902,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,805,498.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,229 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

