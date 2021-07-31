Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Trading Up 10.2% Following Earnings Beat

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) shares were up 10.2% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.48. Approximately 23,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,977,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

TPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09.

About Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.