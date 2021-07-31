Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following insider buying activity. 78,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 454,512 shares.The stock last traded at $5.57 and had previously closed at $5.54.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 156,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $883,763.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,782,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,927,366. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 186,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

