Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of TDI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. SR NT 2045 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. SR NT 2045 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.