Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.69 ($3.17).

O2D has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.27 ($2.68) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €2.30. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.49.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

