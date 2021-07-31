Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price target increased by Cowen from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $466.67.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.77. The stock had a trading volume of 271,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,467. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $301.56 and a 1 year high of $459.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $427.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,647,000 after purchasing an additional 468,422 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after purchasing an additional 403,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $139,651,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,006,000 after purchasing an additional 257,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

