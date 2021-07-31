Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $218.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $266.00 to $218.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.31.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.72. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.8% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.