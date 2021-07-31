Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of TGP opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after buying an additional 119,332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 115,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

