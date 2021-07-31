Team (TISI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Team (NYSE:TISI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. On average, analysts expect Team to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TISI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 115,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,165. The firm has a market cap of $190.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Team has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

