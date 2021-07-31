Team (TISI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Team (NYSE:TISI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.
Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. On average, analysts expect Team to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE TISI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 115,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,165. The firm has a market cap of $190.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Team has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.84.
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
