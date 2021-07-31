Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 469.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,716,000 after buying an additional 664,856 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,342,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after purchasing an additional 358,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $27,225,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE:CRI opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.13. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.