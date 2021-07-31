Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Athene worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,115.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,732,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

