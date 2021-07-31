Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 181,200 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,342,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 181,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITUB. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 17.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

