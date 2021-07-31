Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $160.06 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $117.68 and a one year high of $249.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.36.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

