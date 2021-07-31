Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.38 Million Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,863 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.16% of PTC Therapeutics worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1,909.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTCT opened at $38.33 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.