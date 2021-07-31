Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Markel by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Markel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Markel by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,206.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,208.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $913.04 and a 52 week high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

