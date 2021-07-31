Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of Omnicell worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at $1,270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at $833,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at $2,344,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $146.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $154.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. Benchmark increased their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

