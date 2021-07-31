Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 29,964 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,964 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

GLPI opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

