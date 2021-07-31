TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.46.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $147.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.50. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $87.46 and a one year high of $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,473,457,000 after acquiring an additional 963,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after buying an additional 964,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,174,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

