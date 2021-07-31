TD Securities Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$53.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$53.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AP.UN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.17.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$45.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$31.50 and a twelve month high of C$46.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

