TD Securities Boosts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$88.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of iA Financial in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$83.19.

Get iA Financial alerts:

TSE IAG opened at C$69.02 on Friday. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$44.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$67.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 8.3799994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.