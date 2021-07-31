TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Set at C$63.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$61.28 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.89.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$60.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$59.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$62.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$50.61 and a 1 year high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4499999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.31%.

In related news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,464.02. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

