TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$74.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s previous close.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CSFB boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.89.

TSE TRP opened at C$60.82 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$66.14. The stock has a market cap of C$59.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.31.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. Insiders have sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319 over the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

