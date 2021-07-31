Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $26.97. 46,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,272,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Several research firms have commented on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.