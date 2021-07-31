Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $463.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $228,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 587,304 shares of company stock worth $17,571,956. 33.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

