Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Decreased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Target by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $261.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

