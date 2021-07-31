Tachyon Protocol Price Tops $0.0314 on Major Exchanges (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $231,362.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00215505 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

IPX is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

