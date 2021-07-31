T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

TMUS stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.02. 6,600,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.75. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $105.05 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

