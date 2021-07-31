T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.76.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $144.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.75. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $105.05 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

