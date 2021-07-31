Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the June 30th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

SVNLY stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

