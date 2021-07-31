SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ILMN. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $495.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total value of $1,536,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,749,211.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,567 shares of company stock worth $4,660,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

