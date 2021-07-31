SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ILMN. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $495.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.
In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total value of $1,536,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,749,211.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,567 shares of company stock worth $4,660,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
