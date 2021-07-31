SVB Leerink Boosts Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $60.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded up $5.33 on Friday, reaching $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,239. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Veracyte by 46.0% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 116.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $687,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

