Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $105.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.85. The stock has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of -48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

