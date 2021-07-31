Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as low as C$0.54. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 438,858 shares.

SGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.30 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$204.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$80.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.1571429 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

