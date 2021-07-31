Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Update

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,300 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the June 30th total of 2,163,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 345.2 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

