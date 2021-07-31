Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.65.

TSE:SU opened at C$24.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$37.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,364.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.65. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,666.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

