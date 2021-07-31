SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Gap Up to $6.82

Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $7.13. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 4,022 shares traded.

SXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.42 million, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

