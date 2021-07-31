Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Evergy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

NYSE EVRG opened at $65.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.