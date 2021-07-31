Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.44% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 221.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 460.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFI opened at $51.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.97. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

About Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

