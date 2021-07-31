Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after acquiring an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 372,335 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

CRWD stock opened at $253.61 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $272.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total transaction of $4,024,113.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,166 shares of company stock worth $42,572,499. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

