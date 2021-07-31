Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $277,000 Investment in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 30,171 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,404,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY opened at $46.84 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

