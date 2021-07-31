Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $258,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,990,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after acquiring an additional 269,901 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,282 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.93.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $400.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $406.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

