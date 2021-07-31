Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

NYSE:TAP opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.74. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

