Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFVA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter valued at $16,394,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 240,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VFVA opened at $98.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.92.

